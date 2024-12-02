Forter to support Israeli merchants with fraud protection

Powered by artificial intelligence, ongoing human research and analysis, Forter’s solution prevents account abuses and monitors online transactions. The product is developed to protect ecommerce merchants and marketplaces by providing real-time fraud instance notifications at account level and the point of transaction.

This partnership is part of a new initiative to enable the Israel-based merchants to reach global audience online. As part of the collaboration, Forter will provide fraud protection to the online business, supporting the Isracard Global solution designed to optimise the expansion process and allow merchants work with various currencies.