Forter raises USD 300 million in Series F round, bringing its valuation to USD 3 billion

The round was led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from Third Point Ventures and Adage Capital Management. Existing investors also participated, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, March Capital, NewView Capital, Salesforce Ventures, and Scale Venture Partners.

The announcement comes six months after the company completed its USD 125 million Series E round, bringing the company’s valuation to USD 3 billion. Forter will use the additional funding to continue expanding its global ecosystem of trust, enabling retailers, ecommerce platforms, issuing banks, and payment providers to fight fraud together.