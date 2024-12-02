Forter raises USD 125 mln in Series E funding

According to the press release, the funding was led by Bessemer Venture Partners, Felix Capital, and Itai Tsiddon, with participation from Sequoia Capital, NewView Capital, Scale Venture Partners, March Capital Partners, and Commerce Ventures. The round propels Forter’s valuation to over USD 1.3 billion.

Moreover, the funding will allow Forter to accelerate its vision of establishing an ecosystem of trust across online merchants, banks, and payment providers to block fraud and give consumers the trust and convenience to shop freely. The company will continue to expand its suite of solutions and global data network, which has doubled in size over the last 12 months to exceed USD 200 billion in annual online transactions protecting over 800 million shoppers.

Furthermore, over the past year, Forter has driven product innovation and extended its partner ecosystem to protect merchants and consumers across the entire ecommerce experience, including: