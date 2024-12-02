Forter launches Smart Payments to boost ecommerce sales

The service uses 3D Secure (3DS) to meet Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) standards and reduce friction in the payment process at the same time. Thus, it simplifies compliance with governmental regulations and European regulations, including PSD2 directives in the EEA.

Forter Smart Payments implements its in-house Identity Graph and machine learning systems to make informed 3DS recommendations and can even execute the 3DS verification on behalf of businesses.

The company already works with major retailers like UK-based ASOS and says that transactions are only routed for security purposes only when necessary, reducing friction that would, otherwise, cause some of the clients abandon their carts before completing the online transaction.