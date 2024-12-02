Forter launches protection solution for phone orders

This solution provides fraud prevention decisions for payments made via call centers and phone representatives. With EMV migration around the corner, phone fraud has a potential to increase substantially and become a major soft spot for merchants.

Forter is a Decision as a Service customer-centric fraud prevention solution for the ecommerce industry. By providing an end to end solution that delivers a real-time, yes or no decision, Forter removes the hassle of managing fraud for merchants. Through its triple layer approach to understanding the story behind the transaction, eliminating false positives and attacking fraud, Forter’s technology is built to stay ahead of the rapidly evolving fraud and ecommerce landscape.