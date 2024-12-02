Forter launches fraud prevention product with buying patterns analysis

The solution monitors online purchases for suspicious activity and in order to provide accurate details regarding shoppers’ activity, it also analyses the users’ buying history and preferences across multiple accounts and devices. This helps merchants to avoid fraudulent transaction and reduce suspicious behaviours.

Merchants will be able to receive notifications of fraud like account takeover, coupon/promo abuse, referral abuse, loyalty program abuse and multiple account creations in real time as they occur. Forter also provides real-time, post-transaction decisions that help customer service teams determine which claims, such as returns or requests for account credits, are legitimate.

The End-to-End Identity-based Fraud Protection solution comes with Decision as a Service, a product that automatically approves or declines each transaction. Through its identity-based platform, Forter combines constant human research and the power of machine learning seeking to create an accurate fraud prevention system that’s effective for any industry.