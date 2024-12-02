Forter joins the Shopify Plus Certified App Programme

This expansion enables high-growth merchants on Shopify Plus to seamlessly integrate Forter's platform into their existing ecosystems. Forter's platform was designed for large-scale merchants and leverages fully automated decision-making to adapt to fluctuations in demand and business growth without requiring additional resources. Real-time decision-making capabilities facilitate omnichannel experiences such as Buy Online Pickup In-Store (BOPIS), Buy Online Return In-Store (BORIS), and mobile checkout.

According to representatives from Forter, Shopify Plus merchants, with their intricate digital operations, benefit from partners such as Forter that are capable of scaling to meet evolving requirements. Forter's platform, designed for major merchants, aligns well with Shopify Plus, helping these merchants expand confidently by preventing fraud and approving a greater number of transactions.

Forter's platform can be swiftly implemented, delivering immediate business benefits. Officials from Shopify highlighted that the Shopify Plus Certified App Programme is tailored to meet the advanced needs of rapidly growing brands and expressed their satisfaction in welcoming Forter to the programme, where Forter's expertise in Fraud Prevention will contribute to the Plus merchant community.

Other developments from Forter

In September 2023, Israel-based Justt has joined Forter’s Partner Programme to automate and streamline chargeback management within a single platform. Through this collaboration and integration, both companies could use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to automate chargebacks, one of the most manual processes of digital commerce. Their main objective was to improve win rates and recover lost revenue.

By implementing Justt and Forter’s solution, clients gained the ability to focus on developing their revenue and reducing losses by reducing the manual effort associated with chargebacks. According to officials, the partnership aimed to help merchants optimise their chargeback process while enhancing recovery rates and retrieving more lost revenue.

In March 2023, Forter partnered with Wix to increase approval rates while minimising fraud. Through this partnership, Forter was able to deliver its real-time decisions to Wix merchants in certain regions thus improving customer experience and security. According to the company press release, Forte decisioned more than USD 300 billion worth of transactions in different industries.

In the official press release, Wix representatives expressed their commitment to helping their users to grow their businesses seamlessly and securely. They also talked about the partnership with Forter and how it allows merchants to focus more on growing their business instead of having to worry about fraud or false declines.

