Forter introduces its Trusted Identities





Trusted Identities protects against account takeovers that exploit consumer credentials and prevents fraudsters from abusing systems and policies by creating multiple accounts.

Trusted Identities applies Forter’s decision engine to consumer authentication at sign-up and sign-in, blocking fraudsters from unlawfully accessing accounts and from creating multiple accounts.

Businesses can integrate Trusted Identities with their existing multi-factor authentication solution and replace dependencies on device fingerprinting, biometrics, and other point solutions with the Forter platform.