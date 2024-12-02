Forter, FreedomPay to establish fraud prevention-oriented network

According to the press release, the partnership aims to address the issues pertaining to online merchants, credit card issuers, and banks that use different fraud prevention solutions. This inefficiency, combined with the influx of new online shoppers, increases the possibility of false declines, resulting in a negative customer experience and potential revenue loss.

In addition to its fraud prevention capabilities, Forter’s partnership with FreedomPay provides merchants with a global solution that meets regional and country specific compliance requirements, including 3DS and other SCA methods for PSD2.