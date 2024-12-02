Forter, Adobe partner to help Magento merchants approve more transactions

According to the press release, the partnership enables Magento customers to increase their approval rates by reducing false declines, deliver a enhanced shopping experience, and instantly identify and block fraud.

Moreover, Forter’s ecosystem of trust made up of merchants, banks, and payment providers committed to fighting fraud together processes over USD 200 billion in online transactions and protects close to a billion users. Therefore, Forter’s global network, combined with its identity-based fraud prevention solution, provides a comprehensive view of legitimate and fraudulent behaviours, allowing Adobe customers to approve more transactions in real-time while reducing friction for legitimate customers.

Overall, with this collaboration, Magento merchants can leverage a Magento plug-in to streamline the integration, enabling them to go live with Forter nearly instantaneously.