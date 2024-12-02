Forter acquires Immue to boost bot detection capabilities

The acquisition of Immue will also help Forter add domain-specific bot expertise, which will boost its efforts in offering real-time solutions to any fraud-related problems and bot attacks companies might face.





Ever-evolving fraud trends

Bots are being used by sophisticated fraud operations to monitor and automate purchases from merchants’ websites. They often target limited stock drops or short time frame sales, especially in the ticking and apparel industries, where merchants must joggle between the high demand and a low supply. Forter’s most recent data in the field showed that these merchants face up to six times more bot attacks than merchants and ecommerce platforms from other verticals.

Although not new, bot attacks have intensified by number in the past years, leaving the world’s biggest brands exposed to a series of identity threats, including account takeovers, service disruptions, reputation damage, decrease in consumer trust, and others.

By deploying Immue’s proprietary technology, Forter will easily detect bot attacks and stop the most sophisticated fraudsters’ attempts throughout the full customer lifecycle – from account creation to checkout.





Benefits for Forter

By acquiring Immue, Forter will leverage its bot attack prevention technology and will deliver enhanced fraud prevention solutions. At the same time, it will strengthen its core fraud management offering and will advance its bot detection layer. Currently, Immue provides a bot mitigation layer, a strong Captcha, the ability to regulate bots during hype and flash sales, and more, which will help Forter integrate them into its core platform solution.

At the same time, merchants and businesses can leverage bots to boost their sales and authorise certain bot-enabled transactions that allows them to purchase a certain number of items to eliminate overstock and avoid diminishing their gross margins.





About Forter

US-based fintech Forter specialises in fraud review for digital commerce companies. Its ability to isolate fraud and protect customers helped it achieve great partnerships with industry leaders across various verticals, from apparel and fashion (Asics, ASOS, Manolo Blahnik, Nordstrom), to beauty (Sephora), technology (Adobe), travel (Kiwi.com, Priceline), food delivery.com), and others.

Across all customers, Forter has processed more than USD 500 billion in transactions, aiming to deliver superior experiences for each and every one of them.