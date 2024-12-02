Formica Fraud to provide its services to Hepsiburada





The product that has been developed by the teams of Turkish programmers and engineers, has added Hepsiburada to its customer portfolio in January 2022. Hepsiburada is also one of the first Turkish company to go public on Nasdaq and their initial public offering (IPO) valued USD 3.9 billion.

Formica Fraud offers its customers real-time protection with the ability of analysing billions of transaction data in seconds.

Formica Fraud’s interface and add-drop feature which make it possible to manage more complicated fraud scenarios on the platform easily without the need of IT support, appear as a distinctive feature from its competitors.