FormFree selects LexisNexis fraud prevention tools

FormFree’s automated asset verification app AccountChek eliminates the inconvenience of collecting paper statements from borrowers by leveraging direct-source data to analse and certify a borrower’s financial data via a secure, web-based platform.

LexisNexis TrueID helps organisations instantly authenticate identity documents and fight fraud When combined, the two services will provide lenders a potent solution for verifying assets while mitigating identity fraud.

FormFree Holdings is a provider of automated verification software that streamlines the loan origination process and provides intelligence on borrowers’ ability to repay.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a provider of information that helps customers across industries and government predict, assess and manage risk.