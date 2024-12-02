ForgeRock welcomes AI-powered fraud prevention tool

The new solution uses artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor login requests in real time and block malicious attempts, while adding extra authentication steps and streamlines access for known users, to prevent identity-based fraud.

The AI-driven Autonomous Access represents a step forward in helping organisations preventing cyberattacks and fraud, including account takeover. The new solution easily and quickly identifies and prevent attacks, providing a tailored experience to companies, based on the level of risk.

With ForgeRock’s latest fraud prevention tool, login attempts that show high risk scores ban be blocked or sent on different journeys for further analysis and remediation, without interfering with the legitimate user’s overall online authentication process and causing extra friction.