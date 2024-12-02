ForgeRock updates its identity platform

Customers will have new cloud and AI capabilities as part of the ForgeRock Identity Platform that facilitates identity journeys so people can get to what they want faster, while still protecting an organisation’s security and an individual's privacy.

New solutions from ForgeRock enable enterprises to manage access for the information and apps that employees and consumers need, without compromising security. In this wave of innovation, the company unveiled:

ForgeRock Autonomous Identity – ForgeRock’s AI-driven identity analytics solution helps organisations quickly understand who has access to what information and why, while giving teams the tools they need to take action based on confidence scores to reduce risk.

ForgeRock Identity Platform – ForgeRock's new Self Service Trees empower people to manage their own identities, such as registration onboarding, profile updates etc. to dramatically reduce help desk calls. The platform's new Integrated Password Reset feature combats shopping cart abandonment.

ForgeRock Identity Cloud – This solution offers a full-suite of identity capabilities required by large enterprises, with the flexibility to consume as a service, or deploy anywhere with the push of a button. It also provides the benefits of an on-premises deployment from a multi-tenant cloud service, including customer data isolation to provide superior security and scalability.

The company’s autonomous identity capability was made possible through a collaboration with Accenture Security.