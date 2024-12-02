ForgeRock updates identity platform, Intelligent Access Trees

US-based digital identity provider ForgeRock has updated its platform to help companies deliver experiences secured by AI-driven threat protection.

Typically, identity systems have limitations that make the creation of highly personalised and secure digital experiences expensive, inefficient, and complicated. Intelligent Access Trees, ForgeRock’s identity platform, is built with a no-code approach, providing a unified platform that is connecting a multitude of systems and processes, creating the users’ online journey.

With this update, ForgeRock’s identity platform has enabled the delivery of coordination across the entirety of the identity lifecycle permitting end users, developers, and identity administrators alike to deliver improved and safer experiences.

The update also helps quicken the identity integration into applications, expedites the development, as it does not require code writing, and helps measure the customer experience with the introduction of the journey analytics dashboard.

The most recent updates that have been integrated into the platform are:

A journey analytics dashboard , which tracks the users’ number and sign-ups, as well as success/failure rates when it comes to individual user journeys;

Journey themes directed at delivering the right identity experience: customisable UI (User Interface) themes, language localisation, Terms & Conditions, and updated accessibility compliance;

Features that simplify the journeys of importing/exporting, tagging, organising and searching , and help developers/administrators with managing Journeys at scale;

Testing/Debugging features that expedite the process of updating journeys, allowing developers/administrators to not interfere with the customer experience when doing so;

An Organisations feature that helps serve users organisation-specific journeys under their brand, sub-organisation, or department;

Autonomous Access , an AI-driven threat protection with no-code drag-and-drop capabilities

And pre-built nodes that comprise of a multitude of use cases that include: registration, social and Multi-Factor Authentication, A/B testing and zero trust, amongst others.









ForgeRock’s developments in the past years

In May 2022, ForgeRock announced the introduction of their now newly updated AI-driven fraud prevention solution. In an effort to help organisations prevent cyberattacks, the tool helps block or re-route on different journeys login attempts that show high-risk scores, sending them for additional analysis and remediation, without having to interfere with the legitimate user’s online authentication process.

In January 2022, the company expanded its cloud services in Asia, with Indonesia and Hong Kong marking the 17th regions worldwide in which the company had data centres available at the time. This expansion helped enable large enterprises to deliver services to their customers locally and secured, as well as helped them meet regulatory and compliance requirements when it comes to data residency and sovereignty.