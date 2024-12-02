ForgeRock to offer security service for Internet of Things deployments

ForgeRock Edge Security applies identity principles to establish and maintain trust of IoT devices and their communications. The platform is a combination of cryptographic security and standards-based identity technologies, bridges the gap between device/chip and cloud/web security paradigms with new software that runs on smart devices.

ForgeRock Edge Security also includes a secure IoT message broker to provide client authorization for trusted devices and services, and data security using cryptographic secrets to sign and encrypt data for privacy.

ForgeRock develops open source identity management solutions for the enterprise and government organizations.