ForgeRock to boost integration of identity ecosystem

The program provides a marketplace where customers can discover third-party identity and access management technologies that are commonly used in conjunction with each other. Clients and partners using the ForgeRock Trust Network also have access to supporting documentation and implementation information. Participating partners can access tools and support from ForgeRock to build and validate integrations of their technology with the ForgeRock Identity Platform.

Launch partners for the ForgeRock Trust Network include biid, Biometric Signature ID, Callsign, Duo, Entersekt, FaceTec, HYPR, InAuth, iovation, Intensity Analytics, InWebo, Nok Nok Labs, NoPassword, ProxToMe, SecureAuth, VeriClouds and Winkk.