ForgeRock releases Profile and Privacy Dashboard for GDPR compliance

The new interactive dashboard enables ForgeRock customers to bring their online products and services into compliance with the forthcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). For consumers, the dashboard provides precise control over personal data and sharing settings, while also conveying the clear message that the companies they’re doing business with are serious about their privacy and GDPR compliance.

When deployed by banks, retailers, or any organization that handles sensitive personal data, the dashboard enables consumers to manage all of their profile and privacy settings in one place. The dashboard supports the key GDPR requirements from within a convenient, centralized dashboard, including: the right to be informed, the right of access, the right of rectification, the right to withdraw consent at any time, the right of erasure or the right to be forgotten.

The GDPR is EU legislation, but its reach will be truly global. Beginning May 25th, 2018, any business that deals with EU citizens will be subject to its provisions. GDPR essentially gives EU citizens control over their personal data, even as it is stored and managed in private third party systems. The law gives individuals the right to see what data is held, to access it, to correct it, to take it elsewhere, and ultimately to delete it. With penalties for violations potentially rising into the multi-millions range, companies across all industries must take GDPR very seriously.