ForgeRock, Onfido to offer DAaaS for the IAM/CIAM ecosystem

By integrating these services, the aim is to reduce friction for customer registration and onboarding, and to create a single identity profile that can be leveraged across an organisation’s entire digital estate. Moreover, the Digital Access as a Service (DAaaS) can be used for authentication at many different points in the digital customer journey.

With Onfido’s tech, ForgeRock customers can increase revenue in two ways: by reducing abandonment rates caused by complex registration forms and by creating trust with their customers as soon as they are onboarded. This way, they provide a personalised and consistent experience across all their business units.