ForgeRock launches FederalConnect security solution

The new solution allows federal agencies to accelerate rollout of digital citizen services that integrate with the Federal Cloud Credential eXchange (FCCX).

The National Strategy for Trusted Identities in Cyberspace (NSTIC) program office worked with the United States Postal Service (USPS) to build FCCX, a federation hub for authenticating digital citizens that want to securely access all digital services offered by federal agencies. ForgeRock, an open source software company, worked with Allan Foster, president of the Kantara Initiative and vice president at the company in the office of the CTO, to develop FederalConnect.

On October 2014, in an effort to secure federal transactions online, the US president signed an executive order to help prevent exposure of sensitive data. The president mandated a plan must be put in place within 90 days of the order and that there is a deadline of 18 months for all agencies to comply.

