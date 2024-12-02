ForgeRock expands cloud services across Asia

This expands ForgeRock’s Identity cloud into 17 regions worldwide, giving the company a cloud IAM footprint to meet the demand for cloud-based digital identity and to help comply with data sovereignty requirements.

By adding these two new data centres to the existing one in Singapore, ForgeRock enables large, multinational enterprises to deliver apps and services to their customers locally, and ensure that services like telehealth and mobile banking are secure. This expansion in Asia will also help enterprises meet regulatory and compliance requirements around data sovereignty and data residency.

Combined with the platform’s tenant isolation and multi-layered defense-in-depth security architecture, ForgeRock Identity Cloud prevents the ‘noisy neighbor’ issue by ensuring that one customer’s traffic does not negatively affect other users’ cloud performance. The company’s comprehensive identity platform provides full-suite IAM and identity governance and administration (IGA) capabilities, can be implemented across an organisation for all identities, and can be deployed on-premises, in any cloud environment, or as a service.



