ForgeRock brings biometrics to its Identity Platform

ForgeRock Identity Platform, an end-to-end open source identity management solution that supports passwordless logins, now supports Touch ID. It can invoke two-factor authentication if an anomaly occurs, for example if a laptop switches to an unsecured network. The platform can then request a response to a push notification sent to a phone, through a biometric TouchID, a swipe or other action, in order to maintain access.

The platform is compatible with industry standards including OAuth2 and OpenID, and enables real-time monitoring of security activity. The management console gives a visual display of account relationships and all database entries are encrypted to guard against accidental exposure.

ForgeRock is a multinational identity and access management software company which develops open source identity and access management solutions that extend across cloud, social, mobile, and enterprise environments.