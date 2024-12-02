ForgeRock aligns financial organizations in compliance with PSD2

The latest release of the ForgeRock Identity Platform introduced a variety of new features to the market that enables ForgeRock’s product to be deployed in compliance with both PSD2 and Open Banking. The ForgeRock Identity Platform supports OAuth 2.0, OIDC and the User-Managed Access (UMA) standards. These standards are typically used to achieve delegated authorisation and consent management in the sort of flows described for PSD2.

The ForgeRock platform can act as an authorisation server, issuing OIDC tokens that can be validated by any OIDC-compliant API gateway. These components combine to enable a secure way of collecting bank customer consent and means by which to protect their data. The ForgeRock Identity Platform also offers a collection of authentication mechanisms – including push notification with touch ID, device fingerprinting, adaptive risk and many more – which enables compliance with the Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) mandate.

ForgeRock is a multinational identity and access management software company which develops open source identity and access management solutions that extend across cloud, social, mobile, and enterprise environments.