Foretellix raises USD 85 million in Series C funding

This recent development brings the total capital raised by the company to USD 135 million. The funding round, led by 83North, included participation from new investors Temasek and Isuzu, alongside existing stakeholders such as Woven Capital (Toyota's growth fund), NVIDIA, and Artofin, which had participated in the initial closing earlier in the year. Noteworthy existing shareholders, including MoreTech, Nationwide, Volvo Group VC, Jump Capital, Next Gear Ventures, and OurCrowd, also participated in this funding initiative.

Foretellix intends to utilise the raised capital to expedite the development of its expanding product portfolio, catering to the increasing global demand for its solutions. The company's CEO and Co-Founder expressed enthusiasm about the involvement of Temasek and Isuzu as investors, emphasising Foretellix's commitment to advancing V&V technology and methodology. He also highlighted that the company's solutions address significant barriers to the safe large-scale deployment of autonomous vehicles, while concurrently reducing development costs.

The funding is anticipated to facilitate sustained long-term growth, supporting the extension of Foretellix's product line for both real-world and synthetic driving scenarios and the development of new AI capabilities.

Isuzu's partnership with Foretellix

In the company press release, officials from Isuzu underscored the importance of safety verification and validation for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) engaged in responsible autonomous vehicle development. They cited Foretellix's advanced technology in automated scalable scenario generation and its leadership position in the OpenSCENARIO 2.0 standard as pivotal assets for Isuzu. The collaboration with Foretellix is viewed as a strategic opportunity and a step in the right direction in Isuzu's autonomous vehicle development efforts.

Foretify, Foretellix's Safety-Driven V&V Platform, is adopted by automotive, trucking, and mining clients globally to expedite the development and deployment of their Automated Driving Systems. The platform integrates real-world test drives and virtual simulation within a unified V&V flow, facilitating improved collaboration and efficiency for development, testing, and safety engineers at OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and Autonomous Vehicle providers throughout their AV and ADAS projects cycle.

Foretellix also played a part in the development of the ASAM OpenSCENARIO 2.0 (OSC2.0) standard, transforming safety development and testing practices in Automated Driving Systems. The company contributed syntax and concepts to ASAM and continues to work on standard enhancements.