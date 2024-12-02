ForeignExchange.com selects Sphonic for digital risk management, KYC/AML services

Given the focus on online channels, ForeignExchange.com has decided to use Sphonic for protection against fraud and financial crime. Sphonic created Workflow Manager (WFM) to enable access to vendor services through a single RESTful API, leveraging the Sphonic flow-control logic within the platform driving real-time insight to detect fraud as well as reducing friction for genuine consumer customers.

ForeignExchange.com is a subsidiary of GAIN Capital with a service designed for anyone to use and offers over 26 currency pairs that can be delivered to 212 countries.

Sphonic is the trading name of Symphonic Solutions Limited which has created a suite of products to ensure its clients achieve the right balance in protection and customer experience.