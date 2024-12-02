Foregenix partners data discovery vendor for GDPR compliance

The new partnership will enhance Foregenix’s ability to meet the requirements of organisations to locate a diverse range of Personally Identifiable Information (PII), which is now a prime target for cyber criminals.

The vendor’s security software finds sensitive PII by searching for specific data formats such 16-digit credit card numbers which may be stored in numerous locations across an extended organisation. Once discovered action can be taken by the client to safeguard it or remove it altogether. Furthermore, Groundlabs’ flagship Enterprise Recon solution scans over 140 data types across 7 platforms to ensure compliance with new privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into force in May 2018.

Foregenix, which develops in-house cyber security solutions, will offer Groundlabs’ solutions and its supporting compliance services to its global client base. In addition to its UK headquarters, the cybersecurity company has overseas offices in Germany, Uruguay, South Africa, Australia and the US.