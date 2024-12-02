Foregenix launches data security solution

FSE integrates into the customer’s existing business IT infrastructure and offers the optimal protective layered approach via its Security Information and Event Monitoring (SIEM) and File Integrity Management (FIM) and offers a number of connectivity options such as ADSL or MPLS / VPN (IPSEC) through partners.

The solution also includes the Foregenix Serengeti Analyser, a service for malware detection, mitigation and security validation at the Point of Sale (POS), as well as the Foregenix cardholder data discovery product, FScout that identifies and confirms where sensitive cardholder data is being stored.

The system is bound together with a holistic PCI DSS compliance service that reduces the scope and extent of the PCI requirements businesses have to meet. These include portal services for PCI DSS self-validation and external ASV scanning.

In September 2013, the company rolled out an online security service dubbed Foregenix Threat Alert (FTA) to raise awareness of the importance of online data security.

