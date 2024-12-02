For the first time, digital invoices outnumber paper invoices, study shows

According to the study, only 12% of all companies with 20 or more employees doubt the economic benefits of digitisation for their company. At the same time, two thirds of those surveyed (64%) currently say that digital technologies are helping companies cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. In almost all companies (95%), the digitisation of business processes has gained in importance as a result of the pandemic.

In 2016, every third company’s (34%) business processes were paper-based, and in 2021it is almost every fourth (23%). Conversely, a third of the companies (34%) work predominantly paperless, significantly more than five years prior (2016: 27%). Large companies in particular with more than 500 employees are increasingly working without paper, with four out of ten (42%) already having digitised the majority of their processes, 13% having digitised them completely.