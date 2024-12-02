Footstock, HooYu partner to facilitate the KYC process

According to European Gaming, Footstock has experienced a period of rapid expansion, growing eight-fold during the coronavirus pandemic. On the other side, the integration of HooYu into the Footstock customer sign-up process will provide UI and UX tools alongside a range of KYC technology to improve the digital journey of Footstock customers.

Before using HooYu, Footstock was manually performing KYC, receiving ID documents, taking up to a day to approve customer registrations. Therefore, the company chose to use HooYu to deploy identity database checks, ID document validation, proof of address matching, and PEPs and sanctions checks to verify customer age and identity, European Gaming reported.