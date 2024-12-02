Fonmoney selects HooYu ID confirmation service for KYC procedures

HooYu is now being integrated into the Fonmoney site so that users can now be verified through HooYu’s combination of digital footprint analysis, ID document authentication, facial biometrics and identity scoring. Once the customers have passed the automated HooYu ID confirmation, they can send money abroad.

HooYu also helps Fonmoney to be in line with customer identity checking compliance and to prevent fraud.

HooYu is a global identity confirmation service used used not only by businesses that need to check their customers, but also by consumers who want to check another person’s identity.

Fonmoney is an FCA regulated money transfer company whose mission is to improve the way migrants send money home.