FlexxPay selects AppSealing to protect its mobile apps and customers





FlexxPay focuses on providing a variety of fintech solutions for corporations to enable digital transformation in the workplace and improve sales, productivity, and staff retention. AppSealing's app shielding features gave it a clear advantage over the other vendors that FlexxPay was evaluating.

AppSealing is a robust 360-degree app security solution which protects Android, iOS, hybrid mobile apps in minutes without any coding.

FlexxPay is a fintech solutions provider with offices in the GCC and Europe providing employee benefit solutions for companies and government entities.