Flagright partners with SALT

SALT, an Indian company providing SMEs with the financial tools they need to thrive, is set to integrate Flagright’s advanced AML and fraud prevention technologies. This strategic move will bolster SALT’s capabilities in offering secure, efficient, and innovative financial services to Indian and Asian businesses.











Flagright’s sophisticated AI technology and intuitive, no-code interface will enable SALT to seamlessly integrate comprehensive compliance and fraud prevention measures, further securing the financial transactions of SMEs in the region. This partnership highlights the dedication of both companies to improving financial security and fostering innovation within the SME sector.

Commenting on this collaboration, officials from SALT said that joining forces with Flagright, a fellow YC alumni, is a significant milestone for SALT. It strengthens their mission to support SMEs with not just financial solutions but also unparalleled security. Flagright’s technology will play a crucial role in protecting their platform and their customers from financial crimes, ensuring that SMEs can operate with confidence and security.





Previous partnerships from Flagright

In February 2024, Flagright has joined forces with Traxion to enhance digital financial security in Southeast Asia. Traxion, specialising in secure digital transactions, integrated AML solutions to fortify its platform against evolving threats, affirming its dedication to safe transactions. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to integrity and accessibility in the digital financial landscape.

In January 2024, Flagright partnered with MUWE to enhance digital payment security in LATAM. MUWE, specialising in payment integration, wanted to provide secure payment solutions, leveraging AI-powered AML compliance. The alliance aims to offer tailored customer service and reduce fraud risks, reinforcing both companies' commitment to enhanced payment experiences and security in the LATAM market.





What does Flagright do?

Flagright is at the forefront of AML compliance and fraud prevention solutions, serving financial institutions worldwide with the tools needed to combat financial crimes. Its comprehensive suite includes real-time transaction monitoring, case management, sanctions screening, and customer risk assessment, delivered through an easy-to-use, no-code platform.