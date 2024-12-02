



As per the information detailed in the press release, the strategic alliance between Flagright and Manigo is set to enhance security and increase innovation in the financial services industry. Providing core banking and fintech infrastructure solutions in the payment sector, Manigo intends to advance its commitment to compliance automation by integrating Flagright’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and fraud prevention platform.











Flagright – Manigo partnership objectives

Through this collaboration, Manigo focuses on continuing to offer its users a secure, simplified, and efficient banking experience with risk management and compliance at its core. According to Manigo’s officials, the alliance with Flagright underlines the company’s commitment to delivering a safe digital banking environment to the end customers of its partners. By leveraging Flagright’s technology, Manigo aims to increase its defences against fraud and financial crime, while also ensuring that its platform maintains its risk management and compliance capabilities. Additionally, Flagright’s AI technology and user-friendly, no-code interface are set to allow Manigo to conveniently implement compliance and fraud-prevention measures.



Furthermore, the partnership underscores both companies’ allegiance to advancing financial security and their shared vision of improving how financial services are delivered. Representatives from Flagright highlighted their enthusiasm over the partnership with Manigo, a company that supports the enhancement of the digital banking sector with its tech solutions and simplifies how companies provide financial products under their brand. Moreover, the alliance supports Flagright’s mission to improve financial security globally, with the company intending to assist Manigo’s platform with its security measures, contributing to a safer financial ecosystem for users.





Flagright’s previous announcements