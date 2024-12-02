Flagright partners with Hello Clever





Through this collaboration, Flagright intends to enhance the security framework for Hello Clever by integrating several features, including fraud detection, transaction monitoring, and sanctions screening. This aims to enable Hello Clever’s merchant partners to prevent fraud by detecting suspicious activity in real time.











Flagright – Hello Clever partnership objective

According to Hello Clever’s officials, the partnership with Flagright solidifies the company’s commitment to offering a secure real-time payment solution for its merchant partners. Moreover, real-time fraud detection represents an essential step for the company in reducing the risk of fraudulent activities. Hello Clever’s objective is to enhance the payment landscape by consolidating PayID, PayTo, and card processing into a single, simplified solution for ecommerce, billers, and businesses. Currently, the company’s services are used by approximately 80,000 Australians and more than 800 merchants, with the platform being able to increase cash flow with real-time fund settlement, eliminate chargebacks, and simplify reconciliation. By integrating Flagright, Hello Clever plans to enhance the security of transactions through real-time activity detection.



Representatives from Flagright stated that their company’s no-code real-time transaction monitoring and fraud detection solutions intend to further improve the trustworthiness of Hello Clever’s platform and to ensure a safe and secure experience for businesses. Flagright officials also stated their enthusiasm for bringing its AI-powered AML compliance product to Hello Clever and enhancing real-time payments security in Australia.





Flagright’s past developments and collaborations





Furthermore, at the beginning of March 2023, Flagright



With its AI-enabled AML compliance solutions, Flagright intends to allow financial institutions to eliminate financial crimes and ensure secure transactions. The company’s unified API aims to simplify regulatory compliance with capabilities such as real-time transaction monitoring, case management, sanctions screening, and customer risk assessment through a user-friendly, no-code interface. Recently, Flagright partnered with Sciopay to enhance the latter’s security measures for cross-border payments and foreign exchange management. The company was set to offer Sciopay its AI-powered AML compliance services to improve its suite of cross-border payments and foreign exchange management tools. By collaborating with Flagright, Sciopay intended to advance the development of its commitment to provide secure and efficient tools while meeting the needs and requirements of its users and clients.Furthermore, at the beginning of March 2023, Flagright partnered with kevin., a Lithuania-based company that allows businesses to accept payments directly from banks. Through this collaboration, kevin. claimed that it was able to develop an AML programme and had it operating in three days by leveraging Flagright’s technologies. The company could expand the programme with less engineering work and at a lower cost than changing suppliers.

More information about Hello Clever

With its operations based in Australia, the company intends to enable businesses with a real-time payment platform and built-in instant cashback rewards for their customers. Its solution allows customers to leverage PayID and PayTo to complete payments from the company’s business partners. Businesses receive real-time fund settlement, minimising fraud risks and eliminating payment delays and chargebacks. Hello Clever wants to provide businesses with tools that allow them to grow their operations in the current payment economy.