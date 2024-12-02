Fiserv rolls out Authorization Lift to avoid transaction false declines

False declines are a problem for financial institutions and their cardholders. According to data revealed by a Aite Group report, the losses due to false declines is expected to grow to USD 443 billion by 2021. Authorization Lift from Fiserv enables financial institutions to balance fraud mitigation, strengthen cardholder loyalty, and increase card usage by ensuring genuine transaction approval. The solution leverages Fiserv analytics and technologies to reduce false declines.

Fiserv works with financial institutions enrolled in Authorization Lift to create an authorization strategy combined with a risk-sharing program so that fraud exposure can be managed and mitigated.