Fiserv provides security solution for digital banking

SecureNow integrates a range of cybersecurity protections to enable financial institutions to combat threats and detect fraud in real time. The solution detects and warns financial institutions of suspicious behaviour, devices, locations and criminal evasion techniques prior to and post login, ensuring users are protected throughout their digital banking experience.

SecureNow cyber analytics and data profiling detect at sign-in when a login comes from an unknown or unlikely location, or one with a history of confirmed fraud, prompting additional authentication or more defensive mechanisms. Once a user is logged in, real-time behavioural analysis is used to recognise and flag suspicious account transactions.

Fiserv is a provider of financial services technology, working for banks, thrifts, credit unions, securities broker dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers, among others.