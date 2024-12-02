Fiserv provides businesses with new solution to secure customer's personal info

TransArmor Personal Data Protection from Fiserv incorporates industry-leading data security technology from Protegrity and helps businesses secure consumers’ personal data. With this solution, businesses are able to encrypt and tokenize personal information from consumers provided during routine interactions, such as creating a customer account, enrolling in a promotion, or disclosing basic shipping information.

When used alongside TransArmor Data Protection, Fiserv merchants will be able to tokenize and encrypt all payment card data and personal information throughout the entire customer and transaction lifecycle. Moreover, Protegrity technology enables the tokenization engine for TransArmor Personal Data Protection. By allowing businesses to tokenize data in motion, in use, and at rest, Protegrity solutions help enterprises protect sensitive consumer data to further drive their digital transformation.