Fiserv introduces customer authentication solution VeriFast

The solution integrates Fujitsu PalmSecure biometric technology with the Fiserv DNA account processing platform and is available to users of the platform.

The company said that the technology can boost authentication speeds more than 90%, reducing keystrokes, eliminating search screens and minimizing transaction errors. As a result, tellers can spend more time interacting with customers and less time verifying identification.

Verifast: Palm Authentication detects an individuals unique palm vein pattern when he or she holds a hand above an infrared scanning device. Authentication is exceptionally secure and accurate, Fiserv said. Palm vein patterns are complex, with more than 5 million reference points, and the veins themselves remain stable throughout a persons life.

According to research from Raddon Financial Group, 83% of consumers perceive palm authentication to be somewhat to extremely valuable for banking transactions. In surveys of consumer beta testers, 97% of consumers who have tried the technology report they are likely to use it again in the branch environment.