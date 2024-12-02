Fiserv integrates Fujitsus PalmSecure technology to combat fraud

Under the terms of the agreement, Fiserv will integrate Fujitsu’s PalmSecure biometric technology into its DNA account processing platform. PalmSecure technology enables positive identification of accountholders across multiple delivery channels. The Fiserv integration will initially facilitate the authentication of accountholders in the branch to provide positive identity verification for activities such as withdrawing funds or accessing a safety deposit box.

The Fujitsu PalmSecure biometric palm vein sensors use a near-infrared light to capture a user’s palm vein pattern, generating a unique biometric template that is matched against the palm vein patterns of pre-registered users. Unlike other readers, the PalmSecure device does not come into contact with the skin.

Fiserv is a global technology provider serving the financial services industry in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management.