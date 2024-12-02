Fiserv helps financial institutions with risk management and compliance

Prologue Risk Manager provides support for new regulations including the latest recommendations from the Office of the Comptroller of Currency (OCC), and anticipates providing support for the final Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) standards from the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

Financial information from Prologue Risk Manager can be integrated with insights from other Fiserv risk and performance management solutions to provide financial institutions with a unified and manageable view of their overall business performance.

Fiserv is a provider of financial services technology, working for banks, thrifts, credit unions, securities broker dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers, among others.