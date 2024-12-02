Fiserv enables CarIFS to deliver secure processing services

CarIFS has upgraded to the latest version of POSH from Fiserv, a switch solution for payment transactions, to deliver more secure processing services to its connecting members.

CarIFS serves five commercial banks and three credit unions in the region. The latest version of POSH is strategic to CarIFS’s long-term plan to support EMV chip card issuing and acquiring for its members, as well as to enable new payment technologies, especially mobile payments. POSH has achieved PCI Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA-DSS) certification providing CarIFS with advanced security standards.

To facilitate the support of multi-channel transactions for merchants, the most recent product enhancements for POSH include full-featured EMV support, remote key injection handling, mPOS support and integration capabilities. Fiserv offers availability options to help ensure constant, real-time authorization.

Fiserv is a provider of financial services technology, working for banks, thrifts, credit unions, securities broker dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers, among others.