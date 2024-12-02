Fiserv, DolEx, Europhil to facilitate retail financial services through AML

As such, DolEx will use the cloud-based versions of AML Risk Manager and Payment Fraud Manager from Fiserv and will be deploying the solutions via Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of its overall tech strategy.

AML Risk Manager features capabilities like advanced customer risk profiling, risk scoring, transaction monitoring and KYC capabilities. Moreover, Payment Fraud Manager is a comprehensive cross-channel monitoring and interdiction solution for electronic payments. These two technologies utilise machine learning to detect suspicious transactions and to provide nearly accurate fraud detection and fewer false positives, as revealed by IBS Intelligence.