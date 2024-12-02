Fiserv DNA platform powers PyraMax Banks security using biometrics

The bank will add mobile, online and branch banking solutions, including palm-vein biometric authentication to Fiserv’s DNA account processing platform. The bank will be operating DNA and other solutions from a Fiserv data centre.

The bank will also implement Verifast: Palm Authentication, Fiserv’s biometric authentication solution that verifies an account holder’s identity when customers wave their palm over an infrared sensing device. The system detects the customer’s unique palm vein pattern and matches it to an encrypted digital signature, enabling financial institutions to mitigate fraud.

As the first open, real-time account processing platform built for collaboration, Fiserv’s DNA was developed using contemporary, standards-based components to provide streamlined processes and a 360-degree view of customer relationships as well as commercial processing capabilities.