Fiserv, CrowdStrike to bring endpoint protection to financial industry

CrowdStrike’s SaaS-based endpoint protection technology will be added to the multi-layered SentrySM Cyber Security offerings from Fiserv. With CrowdStrike Falcon, Fiserv clients can prevent, detect, and respond to malicious cyber threats in real-time, helping customers stop breaches.

Sentry Cyber Security, part of the Sentry portfolio of managed services from Fiserv, provides financial institutions with a proven ally in network security to protect their sensitive data. Fiserv offers financial institutions layered cyber security protection from the perimeter to the endpoint. The CrowdStrike partnership will provide an additional layer of threat detection to help clients defend against cyber attacks.

CrowdStrike Falcon analyses and correlates events in real-time to identify behaviors that could indicate a potential security threat, detecting intrusions before they occur. As a result, CrowdStrike provides prevention, detection and defense against attacks that are unknown, in addition to known malware and ransomware attack methods.

Fiserv is a provider of financial services technology, working for banks, thrifts, credit unions, securities broker dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers, among others.

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity technology company providing endpoint security, threat intelligence, and incident response services.