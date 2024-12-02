Fiserv adds milling and embedding to EMV chip card capabilities

With milling and embedding technology, Fiserv adds to its extensive EMV capabilities, including card personalization, transaction processing, real-time payments and funds access through the Accel debit payments network, risk management, staff and consumer education support, and guidance.

Card milling and embedding is a crucial part of the EMV chip card production process. In order to embed the EMV chip into a plastic card, the card must first have a cavity milled into its body to house the chip. This process involves several steps including plastic manufacturing, embedding, testing and initialization.

By bringing the milling and embedding process in house, Fiserv clients will benefit from a solution for procuring chip cards that are fully certified by Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express. Direct alignment between the card manufacturing and card personalization solutions will lead to a smoother EMV implementation process for Fiserv clients.

