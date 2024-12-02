FIS partners Equifax to create digital authentication solution

The two companies jointly offer the technology to financial institutions and e-retailers that participate in the OnlyID Network. The authentication solution provides a single digital login, consisting of the consumer’s thumbprint or another unique identifier. The network is composed by authenticated consumers who use a universal digital representation of their identity to interact with businesses in the network, according to Banking Technology.

FIS and Equifax plan to co-market the OnlyID solution to banks, credit unions, retailers, telecommunications providers, utilities and other businesses.