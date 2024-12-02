FIS launches AML Compliance Hub in partnership with C3 AI

The solution aims to help capital markets firms leverage their organisational data to boost efficiency and better manage regulatory compliance and risk. The AML Compliance Hub uses C3 AI’s machine learning technology, combined with the financial industry domain expertise of FIS, to boost the efficiency of financial crime detection. The machine learning-based platform aggregates and analyses client data across disparate systems to enhance AML and KYC processes, improving decision-making and reducing false-positive alerts.

The AML Compliance Hub solution provides a dashboard where users can view reports and receive alerts to identify key risk drivers, suspicious activity, and AML scoring. According to the press release, by reducing false positives, organisations can focus on true threats that require dedicated attention and timely action.