FirstBank selects Entersekt for mobile banking security solution

FirstBank will integrate the Transakt Software Development Kit (SDK) into its mobile banking application to provide a one-touch authentication experience that is fully compliant with FFIEC and international regulatory guidance on out-of-band, multi-factor authentication.

Transakt uses digital certificates and proprietary validation techniques to identify each enrolled mobile phone or tablet and convert it into a trusted second factor of authentication. Digital certificates are also used for transaction signing and to establish a trusted channel between the mobile device and bank over which mutually-validated authentication requests and responses travel.

FirstBank operates more than 120 locations in Colorado, Arizona, and California. Since 2000, FirstBank has contributed more than USD 50 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations.

On open technologies for high availability, scalability, and simple integration, Entersekts patented security products protect millions of devices and transactions daily, while complying with the worlds most stringent regulatory guidelines. Enterprises across the globe look to Entersekt to strengthen the bond of trust they share with their customers, and to build on those relationships by introducing compelling, user-friendly new mobile and online services.