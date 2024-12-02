First Orion launches SENTRY





With this new launch, SENTRY aims to ensure that a call from the originating number to the destination number can only be delivered if it is from an authorised caller. Therefore, only legitimate calls are delivered, while all illegitimate calls are blocked and are never expected to reach the end user’s device.





This intends to eliminate the ability for scammers to use numbers associated with legitimate businesses to gain consumer trust. The out-of-band spoof protection solution integrates with enterprise calling solutions via API. It offers number management and the ability to protect an enterprise’s entire number inventory, even those that may not be currently in use. Moreover, businesses that utilise SENTRY will also receive reports on the number of calls blocked and calls delivered.











As per the information provided in the press release, SENTRY has identified and blocked illegal spoofing attempts, constituting over 5% of an insurance provider’s outbound calling traffic on more than half of their phone numbers.





Account takeover fraud impact

According to Juniper Research , businesses in the US lost about USD 25.6 billion due to account takeover-related fraud, in 2020 alone. Account takeover fraud is one of the most common forms of identity theft and often involves scammers illegally spoofing phone numbers associated with reputable businesses. Not only do these scams cause financial loss, but they are also prone to damaging a brand’s reputation. Moreover, nearly 90% of respondents expect enterprises to protect consumers by ensuring scammers do not spoof phone numbers associated with their business. The survey also found that four out of five respondents believed they received a phone call from a spoofed number.





About First Orion

Based in the US, First Orion aims to provide a secure calling experience to major carriers across various industries such as insurance, healthcare, and financial services providers. The global telecommunications solutions provider seeks to help businesses generate more revenue, increase efficiency, and improve the customer experience by empowering them to brand their phone calls with their name, logo, and reason for calling.